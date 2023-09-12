People were thrilled by a visiting miniature horse called Darwin – who is less than a metre tall.

Darwin clopped along to The Cedars Care Home in Church Walk, Bourne with his owner Brenda, and even went upstairs in the lift to visit residents in their rooms.

The 34 inch tall falabella, who wore special shoes to keep the floor clean, was stroked and groomed during his 90-minute visit arranged by Comfort Horse Therapy.

Jo Kay and Darwin

Senior manager Rebecca Aldred said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitor today.

“We knew that having the horse here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on outings in our minibus.

“We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have again seen the seen the enjoyment and the significant therapeutic influence animals can have on people.

Dorothy and Darwin

“We hope that Darwin will join our other animal visitors as a regular to the home.”

Resident Peggy Garfield was very excited to see Darwin in the comfort of her own room.

She said: “He is so lovely and it was wonderful to see him. The day was very enjoyable and I hope he comes again.”

Peggy and Darwin

Chris and Darwin

