Parishioners of St Martin’s church in Stamford visited Lincoln Cathedral to see their minister-in-charge licensed and installed as an honorary canon of the cathedral.

The Rev Mark Warrick, now the Rev Canon, continues as a self-supporting (unpaid) parish priest at St Martin’s, and the honour of being made a canon marks his long years of service in the diocese of Lincoln, including his time as Dean of Stamford before retiring from full-time ministry four years ago.

Canon Warrick said it was wonderful to have this special link with the cathedral of the county and diocese where he had lived for most of his life.

From left, Canon Simon Jones, installed as interim dean of the cathedral, the Rt Rev Stephen Conway, Acting Bishop of Lincoln, and Canon Mark Warrick

Born and baptised in Long Sutton, confirmed and ordained deacon in Spalding, and ordained priest in the cathedral, he has served in Grantham, Deeping St James and Stamford.