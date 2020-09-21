Stamford Hospital Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) to remain temporarily closed
Published: 15:01, 21 September 2020
| Updated: 15:02, 21 September 2020
The Minor Injuries Unit at Stamford Hospital will remain closed during this winter, it was announced today (Monday, September 21).
Patients seeking help with minor injuries are being encouraged to attend the Urgent Treatment Centres in Peterborough or Grantham or the Minor Injuries Unit in Oakham.
Alternatively, they can ring NHS 111 where trained clinical staff will be able to advise which service is more appropriate.