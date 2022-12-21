The minor injuries unit at Stamford Hospital is closed today (Wednesday 21) to allow emergency staff to support colleagues at Peterborough City Hospital.

The temporary closure began yesterday and the unit is due to reopen on Thursday.

Patients seeking help with minor injuries should call NHS 111 or visit 111.nhs.uk. A clinician will assess symptoms and provide advice on what to do next.

The minor injuries unit at Stamford Hospital is closed due to staff shortages

Urgent Treatment Centres are available in Peterborough and Grantham, and a Minor Injuries Unit is located in Oakham:

* Grantham and District Hospital A&E (101 Manthorpe Road, Grantham NG31 8DG) is open 8am to 6.30pm

* Spalding Urgent Treatment Centre (The Johnson Community Hospital, Spalding Road, Pinchbeck PE11 3DT) is open 8am to 8pm

* Oakham Minor Injuries Unit (Rutland Memorial Hospital, Cold Overton Road, Oakham LE15 6NT) is open 8.30am to 6.30pm

* Peterborough Urgent Treatment Centre (Peterborough City Hospital, Bretton Gate, Peterborough PE3 9GZ) is open 8am to 8pm