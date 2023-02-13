Stamford’s minor injuries unit could be replaced with a different health facility.

The government is rolling out plans to replace all minor injuries units with urgent treatment centres as part of its long-term aim for the NHS.

It is hoped by doing so patients would get the care they need and pressure would be relieved on A&E departments.

The minor injuries unit at Stamford Hospital

Caroline Walker, of the North West Anglia NHS Trust which owns the hospital, spoke at a Lincolnshire Health Scrutiny Committee meeting last month.

She said: “An urgent treatment centre would obviously provide a better service for people living close to Stamford Hospital and would take pressure of the A&E in Peterborough.”

Stamford minor injuries unit is used by about 30 people a day.

Talks are taking place to determine whether it is beneficial to extend services at the site to provide ‘more valuable help and offset pressures in Peterborough’.

Ms Walker added that the trust wants to “push more clinical activity to that site”.

Urgent treatment centres are GP-led and commissioned by integrated care boards (ICB) - previously clinical commissioning groups - which for Stamford is Lincolnshire ICB.

Urgent treatment centres are open at least 12 hours a day, usually from 8am to 8pm and offer appointments that can be booked by dialling the NHS’s 111 service. Minor injuries operates from 9am to 5pm and deals only with injuries.

The service at Stamford Hospital was suspended during the pandemic and again for a day in December to allow emergency staff to support colleagues at Peterborough City Hospital.

The minor injuries unit will remain open until a decision on its future is made.