The minor injuries unit at Stamford Hospital is to reopen this autumn.

A meeting of the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust today (Tuesday, August 17) confirmed the facility in Ryhall Road will become operational again on October 1.

It had closed in April 2020 because staff were needed at Peterborough City Hospital to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stamford Hospital minor injuries unit

The group Better Healthcare for Stamford (BH4S) had campaigned hard for it to reopen because patients were having to travel to Grantham and Peterborough to seek treatment.