A provisional date for Stamford Hospital’s minor injuries unit to reopen has been suggested.

The unit at the hospital in Ryhall Road has been closed since last April as staff were moved to Peterborough City Hospital to help respond to the pandemic.

Patients seeking help with minor injuries have instead been attending urgent treatment centres in Peterborough or Grantham.

Stamford Hospital sign

At a meeting of Stamford Town Council on Tuesday, Coun Marion Pitt delivered a report of what was discussed at a Stamford and Rutland Hospital advisory meeting.

“The minor injuries unit, as you know, has been closed to keep the pandemic risk minimal and also to redeploy staff to Peterborough,” she said.

“It is hoped it will open again on August 31 - the final decision will be made at the end of May.”

She added that it is ‘a very important service to the town’.

The North West Anglia NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, has not confirmed if this date is correct.

Phil Walmsley, chief operating officer for the trust, said: “The minor injuries unit at Stamford and Rutland Hospital remains closed during this period, however we continue to review the situation regularly so we can safely resume MIU services in Stamford as soon as practicably possible.

“The current closure helps us maintain the hospital as a covid-free site so we can continue to prioritise elective procedures and urgent outpatient appointments safely at Stamford and Rutland Hospital.

“Staff from the MIU will continue to support Peterborough City Hospital where they are strengthening our response to caring for patients during the pandemic.

“We hope our patients will understand how we need to react to meet the challenges of Covid-19.”

What do you think? Should the minor injuries unit be reopened? Have you missed it while it’s been closed? Send your views to: smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk