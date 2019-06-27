Hot on the heels of Little House of Oasis coming to Stamford, another upmarket fashion boutique is eyeing a move to its High Street.

High Wycombe-based Mint Velvet was launched nine years ago and has around 40 stores across the UK, plus several in Dubai, with the nearest to Stamford being Market Harborough.

Mint Velvet also operates as a concession in departments stores including House of Fraser and John Lewis.

Mint Velvet (13043001)

The brand, which promotes what it calls “relaxed glamour,” has now submitted a planning application to South Kesteven District Council to redecorate an existing shop frontage and instal new signs at 6 High Street.

The empty site, between New Look and the recently-closed Steamer Trading Company, previously contained clothing stores QS and Bewise.

A company spokesman said as yet, they could not comment on the matter .

The spokesman added: “We are still waiting on absolute final confirmation that the store will open.”

South Kesteven District Council still has to approve the planning application.