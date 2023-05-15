A former police officer would have been fired for pursuing a relationship with a domestic abuse victim he met through work if he hadn’t stepped down already, a misconduct hearing has found.

Former PC Andrew Walker was based at Stamford Police Station serving with Lincolnshire Police force at the time of the incidents.

Between May and September 2021 it is alleged the former officer breached the standards of professional behaviour when he exchanged a series of text messages and maintained contact with a female victim with the purpose of pursuing an inappropriate emotional relationship

The text messages, Lincolnshire Police believes, indicated the desire on his part to form an emotional relationship with the woman, a victim of domestic abuse who he met through his duties as a police officer when initially responding to a call for service.

It is alleged that he disclosed details of police investigations and information to the victim which she was not allowed to know.

An accelerated misconduct hearing was held on Friday (May 11) at Grantham Police Station for former PC Walker.

He was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour with discreditable conduct, confidentiality, honesty and integrity, and authority, respect, and courtesy.

The chairperson of the hearing, chief constable Chris Haward, found that former PC Walker would have been dismissed without notice had he not already retired.