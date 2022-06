A missing man has been found 'alive and well'.

On Friday (June 24), Cambridgeshire Police issued an appeal to find a 26-year-old man who had gone missing from Queensgate shopping centre in Peterborough.

They described being very concerned for his welfare.

The man was found today (June 28).

Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find missing Alex. We are pleased to say he has been found alive and well. pic.twitter.com/mE2vX0i6tO — Cambs Police 💙 (@CambsCops) June 28, 2022

Police have thanked everyone who shared the appeal.