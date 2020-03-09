The body of a missing serviceman has been found this afternoon (March 9).

Senior aircraftman David Kenwright, based at RAF Wittering, was discovered in the Water Street area of Stamford. Police had cordoned off a stretch of the River Welland.

David had been missing since Saturday (March 7) when he was last seen leaving The Golden Fleece pub in the town's Sheep Market.

Senior aircraftman David Kenwright

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police, said: “Officers searching for a missing man along Water Street in Stamford have found a body.

“The man was last seen in the area at around 11.45pm on Saturday.

“Formal identification has yet to take place but we believe the man to be 34-year-old David Kenwright.

"Next of kin have been informed and we are asking that their privacy be respected at this time.

“Anyone with information should call 101 with incident reference 105 of March 9.”

