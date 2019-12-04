Missing Stamford teenager Jenson Lewis found safe and well
Published: 07:11, 04 December 2019
| Updated: 07:12, 04 December 2019
A 15-year-old boy from Stamford who went missing on Sunday night has been found safe and well.
Stamford Police announced shortly before 7am today (Wednesday, December 4) that Jenson Lewis, a pupil at Casterton College, has been found.
In a statement they said: "Thank you so much to everyone who shared the appeal and for all those people who offered support or joined in the effort to find Jenson."
