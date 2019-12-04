A 15-year-old boy from Stamford who went missing on Sunday night has been found safe and well.

Stamford Police announced shortly before 7am today (Wednesday, December 4) that Jenson Lewis, a pupil at Casterton College, has been found.

In a statement they said: "Thank you so much to everyone who shared the appeal and for all those people who offered support or joined in the effort to find Jenson."

Lincs Police have announced that Jenson Lewis has been found safe and well

Read more Human InterestStamford