A woman who has been missing for two days has been spotted at a McDonald's.

Larissa Cowen, 52, went missing from her home in Lincoln on Wednesday (January 15) morning and was last seen at the McDonald's at the Holdingham Roundabout in Sleaford the same afternoon.

The sighting was at about 1.30pm and she was driving a blue Peugeot 207 with the registration SD08 NTL.

Larissa Cowen who has gone missing(26974958)

Lincolnshire Police would like people to check their dashcam footage to see if they can ascertain a direction of travel.

Larissa, who is also known as Lara, is described as 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with dark brown collar-length hair.

If you have information, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 439 of January 15.

