Firefighters have gone beyond their usual duties of helping the community to raise vital funds for charity.

Last month, a car wash was held at Stamford Fire Station, which saw members of the crew turning on their hoses to help two charities - the British Heart Foundation and The Fire Fighters Charity.

Throughout the day, visitors donated £2,000, Stamford Belvedere’s Football club gifted £1,000 and the GoFundMe page bought in more than £600, totalling to £3,700.

Stamford firefighters with volunteers at the British Heart Foundation

Crew manager, David Vines, on behalf of the team attended the British Heart Foundation in the High Street to hand over half the funds.