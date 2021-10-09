Stamford firefighters hand over funds to the British Heart Foundation
Firefighters have gone beyond their usual duties of helping the community to raise vital funds for charity.
Last month, a car wash was held at Stamford Fire Station, which saw members of the crew turning on their hoses to help two charities - the British Heart Foundation and The Fire Fighters Charity.
Throughout the day, visitors donated £2,000, Stamford Belvedere’s Football club gifted £1,000 and the GoFundMe page bought in more than £600, totalling to £3,700.
Crew manager, David Vines, on behalf of the team attended the British Heart Foundation in the High Street to hand over half the funds.