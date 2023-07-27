A team at a village café and restaurant are embarking on a new journey.

The Wansford Country Lounge team will serve their last orders on Sunday, August 20.

The announcement was made in a post on the Wansford Country Lounge’s social media. Staff said: “Due to circumstances beyond our control and no fault of our own, we are embarking on a journey to a new location.

Wansford Country Lounge. Photo: Google

“While it's difficult to say goodbye to our charming cafe that has become our second home, we carry with us the cherished memories we've created here.”

Adding it is ‘with a mix of emotions’ that they leave the café in London Road.

The posts on Instagram and Facebook were flooded with comments of support from customers who pledged to visit the team at their new location, which has not yet been announced.

Wansford Country Lounge was set up in November 2017 and has been serving breakfasts, lunches, coffee and cakes as well as offering private functions.

The building was previously home to an antiques and pottery shop, and before that a hairdressers.