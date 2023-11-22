News of a major political shake-up for Lincolnshire has met with a mixed reaction – with some council leaders feeling they have been left out of talks.

A Greater Lincolnshire devolution deal has been published by the Government as part of today’s Autumn Statement from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

It is set to mean more powers and funding handed to the county – as well as the creation of a directly elected mayor and follows years of talks on the topic.

A new Greater Lincolnshire mayor could be elected in 2025.

The deal – which now goes to the public for consultation in the new year – would see a Combined Mayoral Authority created in 2025. This is an extra layer of government made up of an elected mayor, council leaders and other members who make decisions about the region.

Non-Conservative council leaders in the county, however, have been critical of the fact they were unable to comment on the draft deal before it was published.

South Kesteven District Council leader Richard Cleaver

Speaking as one, South Kesteven District Council leader Richard Cleaver (Ind), Boston Borough Council leader Anne Dorrian (Ind) and West Lindsey District Council leader Trevor Young (Lib Dem) said: “It already feels as though Devolution is being done to us rather than being done with and for us.

“We are strongly committed to democratic principles and will ensure that our councils will publicly debate the proposed devolution deal as soon as possible after it has been published.”

Boston Borough Council leader Anne Dorrian

South Holland District Council leader Nick Worth (Con), however, welcomed the prospect of a deal as being a way to get the funding the area needs to ‘prosper and grow’.

Coun Worth said: “The autumn statement progresses many months of negotiations by Lincolnshire County Council, North and North East Lincolnshire Councils for a Mayoral Combined Authority for Greater Lincolnshire.

“This is something I look upon optimistically as an opportunity to bring in millions of pounds of new money over the next 30 years with investment in our businesses, skills and infrastructure and for the benefit of our residents in South Holland.

“The views of South Holland as part of the Greater Lincolnshire authority are important in helping to shape the next steps in the process for a potential deal. The next phase will be a period of public consultation and when that starts in the coming weeks, I encourage you all to share your views and have your say as residents and businesses in South Holland.”