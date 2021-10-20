Market Deeping Model Railway Club is set to create a miniature set to be featured a new short film.

Pre-production has begun for a new short film called Dream Big, a dark comedy about a woman who can control the world via her model railway.

Created by Pip Swallow from Spalding, the film will be developed through the British Film Institute's South East Talent Hub, and the BFI will also partially fund the project.

Pictured, from left, are: Bill Sowerby, Pip Swallow, Tom Smith, Travis Taylor, Libby Marsh and David Ashwood. Photo: Photo: Robert D Tysall

The project will be a collaboration with the Market Deeping Model Railway Club (MDMRC), which made headlines in 2019 when their exhibition in Stamford was vandalised and a fundraising effort saw donations flood in from all over the world, including one from veteran rock star Rod Stewart.

Former Spalding High School pupil Pip said:"Working with Bill Sowerby and the rest of the MDMRC has been a dream come true. They're brilliant engineers and artists.

"It's fantastic to see them problem solve and be creative with the set they're creating for us in miniature! Likewise the students have been inspiring- they're all so talented.'

An example of the Model Railway Club's work for the film. Photo: Robert D Tysall

To contribute to the making of this film, donations can be made at their fundraising page greenlit.com/project/dream-big

Many perks are available in return for contribution, including the potential to be an extra in the film.