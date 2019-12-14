Home   News   Article

Market Deeping Model Railway Club will give a special gift to Little Miracles this Christmas

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 14:00, 14 December 2019

Members of a model railway club spent the weekend building a working layout for children with disabilities.

Following the vandalism of their own exhibition in May, Market Deeping Model Railway Club members were at the National Festival of Railway Modelling at Peterborough Arena over the weekend with their now rebuilt Woodcroft layout.

While some club members demonstrated Woodcroft, others helped to construct a new layout for the Little Miracles children’s group.

