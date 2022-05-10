Model railway club members who had their exhibition wrecked by teenage vandals are holding their biggest ever event this weekend.

The Market Deeping Model Railway Club annual show will be at Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane - the same venue at which it was ransacked hours before opening, in March 2019.

This time, overnight security will be provided by Land Sheriffs, the security company for Network Rail.

Club members Eddie Adams, Mick Quinn, Mick Allman, Colin Brown, Peter Davies and Bill Sowerby

Club chairman Peter Davies said: “It is three years since our last exhibition was vandalised and subsequent events could not be held because of covid.

“I’m feeling some trepidation but I’m also excited and proud to be involved in what’s coming up.”

With the help of show sponsors TC Harrison Ford dealers, and Trains4U model railway shop, Market Deeping Model Railway Club has expanded the exhibition to include 44 layouts - two of which are especially for children - and numerous trade stands and refreshments.

Peter Davies and Bill Sowerby from Market Deeping Model Railway Club

Singer Sir Rod Stewart, a model railway enthusiast who supported the club financially following the damage suffered in the school hall, has been invited to come along over weekend.

Also invited is Billy Ivory, who wrote the films Made in Dagenham and Torvill and Dean, and is planning to write the story of Market Deeping Model Railway Club for the screen.

Bill Sowerby, show manager, said: “We have some of the finest model railway experts coming along, so there will be lots of people on-hand to speak to, and plenty for people to buy, including complete layouts.

“We’re also encouraging young people to visit the show, and people who might like to start modelling. It’s a very educational hobby, with lots of new technology involved.”

Sir Rod Stewart and chairman of Market Deeping Model Railway Club Peter Davies on The One Show in 2019

Market Deeping Model Railway Club is open to new members and has a children's section. More details will be available at the exhibition.

The exhibition is tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday, 10am to 4.30pm at Stamford Welland Academy.

Adult tickets are £6, under 18 tickets are £3, and family tickets (two adults, three children) are £15.