A model railway club has announced the date for its exhibition - the first after a series of setbacks.

Market Deeping Model Railway Club suffered vandalism in 2019 after the exhibition hall in Stamford was broken into.

In the two years that followed, covid has prevented the event from being staged.

The model of the TC Harrison garage off Wharf Road, Stamford

But now it’s full steam ahead for the club, which will hold the exhibition on the weekend of May 14 and 15 next year.

The main sponsor will be TC Harrison, the principal Ford dealer in Stamford.

To celebrate the event’s comeback, chairman of Market Deeping Model Railway Club Peter Davies presented the Stamford branch manager of TC Harrison, Mark Henson, with a scale model of their showroom.

Mark Henson, Stamford branch manager of TC Harrison, receives the model from Peter Davies, chairman of Market Deeping Model Railway Club

Built by David Hildred, one of the club’s most skilled model makers, the model shows in fine detail the exterior and interior detail of the showroom.

Staff at the branch were delighted and some remembered cars included in the model.

It will be on display at TC Harrison and will form part of a mini exhibition happening there in the new year.

The main exhibition at Stamford Welland Academy in May will be the biggest yet, featuring at least 20 layouts and traders selling tools, models, accessories, electronics and scenic materials.

Details will be posted on the club website www.mdmrc.org as well as information on joining the club.