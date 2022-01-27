Club members unable to meet in person for two years have gathered for the first time since the covid lockdowns began.

Market Deeping Model Railway Club's 45 members have met weekly on Zoom during the pandemic but are soon opening new clubhouse premises in Essendine.

In the meantime, some of the members got together at the Castle Fine Art gallery in Stamford High Street to view work from Bob Dylan's Retrospectrum series, as well as the well-known work 'Train Tracks' from his Drawn Blank series.

Mark Henson holds a model of TC Harrison’s Stamford showroom, made by David Hildred, during Market Deeping Model Railway Club's visit to the Bob Dylan collection at Castle Fine Art Gallery

Club chairman Peter Davies said: "The paintings are truly atmospheric and trace the history of both his life and recording career. It is definitely a 'must' to visit!"

Club members were accompanied by Mark Henson of Stamford's main Ford dealership TC Harrison, which has been announced as sponsor the club’s annual exhibition.

This year the event will be over two days - May 14 and 15 - at Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane.

The exhibition has not been held during the pandemic, and the event was cancelled in 2019 after displays were vandalised the night before the show.

Thanking the model railway club members for their visit, George Belham, an art consultant for Castle Fine Art, added: "We are delighted to be exhibiting Bob Dylan's work in Stamford.

"He's very famous for his musicianship as a lyricist and we are the lyricists of his artwork."

The gallery has six limited edition prints from Retrospectrum, signed by Bob Dylan, which are available as a portfolio, framed or as individual picture. Prices start from £2,950.

For more information on Market Deeping Model Railway Club and its exhibition visit www.mdmrc.org