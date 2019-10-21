A model railway club that featured prominently in the news earlier this year is on the lookout for a new base.

Market Deeping Model Railway Club, whose exhibition at Stamford Welland Academy in May suffered terrible vandalism,, has outgrown its current home at a farm near Thurlby.

Peter Davies, club chairman, said: “Our landlord has been absolutely fantastic by allowing us 24/7 access to the building, 365 days a year.