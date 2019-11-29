After 1,000 hours of work by 25 people, Market Deeping Model Railway Club’s Woodcroft layout has gone back on display.

The hand-built layout was one of those smashed by vandals earlier this year.

Woodcroft was displayed at a national model railway exhibition at Birmingham NEC at the weekend.

Woodcroft, repaired after vandals struck in May

Peter Davies, club chairman, said: “It’s a huge exhibition - one of the biggest in the country - and it was just wonderful to show so many people one of the layouts that was so badly damaged in May.

“A lot of people had worked incredibly hard on it.”

Woodcroft is an EM gauge layout. As well as the trains, track and scenery being painstakingly restored, the electrics and wiring behind the scenes had to be rebuilt.

Woodcroft was orginally created by former Market Deeping Model Railway Club chairman David Smith.

It is a through station on an imaginary single-track line built to give access to Stamford from the Great Northern main line.

The club will exhibit at Deepings Community Centre during the Market Deeping Christmas Market on Sunday.

It will also be at the National Festival of Railway Modelling at the East of England Showground in Peterborough on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8.

