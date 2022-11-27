A miniature world created by members of a model railway club has featured in a short film nominated for two awards.

Dream Big tells the story of Miranda, who is passed over for promotion at work but discovers she can control the destinies of those around her through her model railway.

Written and directed by Pip Swallow, who is originally from Spalding, Miranda’s model railway set was created by four members of Market Deeping Model Railway Club.

Mick Quinn, Bill Sowerby and David Ashwood, who worked on the film Dream Big, which was screened in Stamford

David ‘Dash’ Ashwood, Bill Sowerby, Mick Quinn and Alan Hancock crafted a scale model of the pretty Suffolk village of Thaxted where scenes featuring the life-sized actors were filmed.

The film cuts from Miranda’s model railway to scenes of the village as the plot unfolds and she becomes increasingly aware of her power to manipulate the future.

Dream Big, which stars actress Rhoda Ofori-Attah and TV presenter Clive Anderson, is nominated for a Bafta and a British Independent Film Award (Bifa). It premiered in Covent Garden a few days ago and was screened for Market Deeping Model Railway Club members and guests at the Danish Invader in Empingham Road, Stamford, on Tuesday.

Dream Big is nominated for a Bafta and a British Independent Film Award

Introducing the 15-minute film, Dash described how they adapted an existing layout that belongs to the club, Canons Cross, adding a windmill, a steepled church and an extra selection of houses to make it look just like Thaxted.

In a separate film clip shown after the screening, director Pip thanked club members for the loan of the layout and added a special ‘thank you’ to modellers who worked on the project.

“We couldn’t have done it without you,” she said. “You put in more than I could have dreamed and hoped for.”

At Tuesday’s evening event, Market Deeping Model Railway Club chairman Peter Davies was full of praise for the work of club members, who have not only helped with Dream Big, but are showcasing their hobby to more and more people.

“We have a youth section and we are looking at developing weekend workshops,” he said, adding that they were also going to offer ‘learning zones’ at their two-day exhibition in Stamford on May 13 and 14, and were working with pupils at Stamford Welland Academy and The Deepings School.

The group, which has a growing membership of 64, has its clubhouse in Essendine and meets on Thursday evenings.