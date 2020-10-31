My Stamford layout took me about three years to complete, writes model rail enthusiast Barrie Church.

I initially spent six months on it, starting with a 6ft by 4ft board (on paper). When I found a free computer program, everything started to be to scale. I could even simulate a loco and carriages running around it. Slowly it grew, but with the fact that baseboards came in 8ft by 4ft always in mind - and getting my car into the garage. Eventually I stopped at 12ft by 5ft.

Having completed the track layout design, I sought Market Deeping Model Railway Club's advice. They tweaked it to be more like a real railway system. The layout displays (with artistic licence) depict the 1960s before Beeching's cull. There is the current Stamford station, the previous Stamford East (or Waterside near the Albert Bridge) and Uffington station. There was so much history in the development of the railways in the area with many business interests for and against railways running through the town. Lines were laid towards Belmesthorpe and Essendine (for trains north and south). Trains ran to Barnack and down to Wansford (for trains to Cambridge and Northampton). But they are for another time.