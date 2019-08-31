The owners of a West Deeping quarry have described a planned extension as ‘modest’.

Breedon Southern Ltd has applied to Lincolnshire County to extend West Deeping Quarry, based at King Street, West Deeping, by a further 5.4ha.

The extension site north of the A1175 and adjacent to the existing 111ha quarry, is presently used for agriculture and owned by a Mr Tinsley.

The application says 350,000 tonnes of sand and gravel would be extracted to a depth of 5 metres over one to one and a half years, with the land later restored with water features.

Currently, the existing quarry has 3.5 to four years of reserves, based at current extraction rates of 0.25 to 0.35 million saleable tonnes of sand and gravel take every year.

At present, the quarry employs six people, plus a further 10 in the workshop of the processing plant situated west of King Street.

The proposal would not intensify the volumes of sand and gravel extracted from West Deeping Quarry beyond current rates.

Minerals would continue to be transported by conveyor to the processing plant and other working methods would also be unaffected.

The application said: “The proposed development would sustain the existing employment levels and secure these jobs for an additional period of time.”

Continued operations would also further benefit local businesses.

A rival option of ‘doing nothing’ the application continued, would result in a premature loss of jobs.

The application also noted the extension forms part of a larger quarry, some of which is undergoing a review of its mining operations, to modernise its extraction processes.

All the same, the land to be used is of low conservation interest and there would be screens created to mitigate any environmental impact.

The application noted the proposals gained some public support during public consultation last year.

Langtoft Parish Council, Market Deeping Town Council and West Deeping Parish Council all had no objection or no comment to

make.

South Kesteven District Council also had no comment to make as the application is to extend “an existing quarry with phased extraction and progressive restoration.”

SKDC also undertook no consultation of its own as Lincolnshire County Council will determine the matter.