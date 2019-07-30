The second round of a funding programme which has helped to breathe new life into town centres is being launched.

Since the beginning of the year, the Town Centre Investment Fund has awarded a total of £32,000 to five businesses, creating 18 jobs with a further 40 expected to be created over the next two years.

Now the door is open to other businesses in South Kesteven who are looking to move into vacant town centre units within any of the district’s four market towns: Grantham, Stamford, Market Deeping and Bourne.

Beth Scott-Morris who established Iris and Violet in Stamford

Up to £10,000 is available for successful applicants which can be used to pay for capital costs such as new sign, equipment and fit-out work.

One of those who has already benefited is Iris and Violet, opened by Beth Scott-Morris on the corner of St Mary's Street and St Mary's Hill in Stamford in May.

She was helped with a £6,400 grant from the Town Centre Investment Fund, operated by InvestSK, South Kesteven District Council's economic regeneration company.

Head of Economy and Skills Jon Hinde said: “Part of InvestSK’s remit is to support economic growth in the district and create new jobs.

"The Town Centre Investment Fund is achieving both of those aims and breathing new life into vacant units at the same time.

“It’s already made a huge difference to several businesses who otherwise would not have realised their growth ambitions in South Kesteven.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity and we would encourage anyone who is interested to get in touch to find out if they are eligible to apply.”

Councillor Helen Goral, SKDC’s Cabinet Member for Growth, said: “We all want to be proud of where we live, and this fund has been created to help regenerate our town centres and minimise the number of vacant properties which has a huge impact not only on the appearance but also on business confidence.

“Having a vibrant, attractive high street is good news for everyone as it encourages more local residents, tourists and businesses to visit the town centre which in turn boosts the local economy.”

To apply for a grant of up to £10,000 visit this website.