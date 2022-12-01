About 70 per cent of funds allocated to improve Stamford Arts Centre have been taken back.

South Kesteven District Council had allocated £100,000 in its budget to improve and renovate Stamford Arts Centre.

However after spending £31,000 on the facility in St Mary's Street it has now decided to withdraw the remaining money.

Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary's Street

It claims 'the project is no longer proceeding and has been withdrawn as part of the budget review'.

South Kesteven District Councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind), who has been passionate about improving the building, believes there is still more to be done. He said: "They say the money isn't needed but the arts centre always needs more money."

Money has been spent on refurbishing the toilets, treating beams for insect infection and creating a customer service hub.

Councillors Amanda Wheeler and Richard Cleaver

Coun Cleaver believes the £69,000 could 'go a long way' towards the installation of a lift or towards his idea for a stage at St Michael’s Church.

He said he won't give up in helping to get the arts centre back to a 'thriving place'.

Town and district councillor Amanda Wheeler (Lib Dem) added: "I'm disappointed the money earmarked for spending on the arts centre is no longer going to be spent there.

"If you look at the arts centre obviously money needs to be put into it."

She added that while the main toilets have been refurbished the disabled toilets and reception area remain looking 'miserable'.