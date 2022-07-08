A photographer is exhibiting pictures he has taken over a period of nearly 50 years.

Stephen Burnett, pictured, discovered photography during a newspaper holiday job while at university in South Africa.

Having lived in Stamford for the past 31 years, he still uses film - a 1957 Leica M3 being his camera of choice - to capture people and places around the world in monochrome.

Photographer Stephen Burnett

It is Stephen's first exhibition at the town gallery, and he described the experience as 'exciting' and something other photographers and artists should also aim to do.

"I think it's healthy to hear criticism," he said, adding that some of his pictures were taken last year, and some 45 years ago.

"I wonder what has become of some of the people in the photos," he said.

Visitors to the gallery admire the work of Stephen Burnett

Who Needs Colour Anyway? is at Stamford Arts Centre Gallery in St Mary's Street until July 18.

Stephen will be in the gallery on Saturday, July 9, to discuss his photography.