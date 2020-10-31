National lockdown 'to begin on Thursday' as Boris Johnson prepares to address nation
Published: 17:09, 31 October 2020
| Updated: 17:09, 31 October 2020
A new national lockdown will begin on Thursday and last until December, the Prime Minister is expected to announce this afternoon.
ITV political editor Robert Peston has been leaked details of the government's Tier 4 measures set to be revealed by Boris Johnson in a press conference at 6.30pm.
It is thought everything bar essential shops, nurseries, universities and schools will shut, with outdoor exercise and recreation being encouraged.