A new national lockdown will begin on Thursday and last until December, the Prime Minister is expected to announce this afternoon.

ITV political editor Robert Peston has been leaked details of the government's Tier 4 measures set to be revealed by Boris Johnson in a press conference at 6.30pm.

The PM had previously resisted another national lockdown, but cases continue to rise

It is thought everything bar essential shops, nurseries, universities and schools will shut, with outdoor exercise and recreation being encouraged.