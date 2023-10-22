Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings with heavy rain expected in wake of Storm Babet
Published: 00:00, 23 October 2023
| Updated: 15:28, 23 October 2023
A yellow weather warning has been issued for tomorrow (Tuesday).
Heavy rain is expected at times during Tuesday (October 24) in Stamford, Bourne and Rutland, and it may lead to further flooding, the Met Office has warned.
The rain is expected to start from 3am and last until 4pm.
This follows disruption at the weekend as a result of Storm Babet.
The storm resulted in various flood warnings in place across the area.
No weather warnings are in place for Wednesday (October 25).