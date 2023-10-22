A yellow weather warning has been issued for tomorrow (Tuesday).

Heavy rain is expected at times during Tuesday (October 24) in Stamford, Bourne and Rutland, and it may lead to further flooding, the Met Office has warned.

The rain is expected to start from 3am and last until 4pm.

A weather warning is in place for October 24.

This follows disruption at the weekend as a result of Storm Babet.

The storm resulted in various flood warnings in place across the area.

No weather warnings are in place for Wednesday (October 25).