A supermarket has extended its discount scheme to include nursery and college staff as well as those working in schools and for the NHS.

Morrisons, which has a branch in Uffington Road, Stamford, announced that from November 2 it would provide a 10 per cent discount on teachers' shopping as a 'thank you'.

It has now added nursery and college staff to the discount recipients' list, which includes NHS staff, teachers, teaching assistants, caretakers, lunchtime supervisors and school office staff.