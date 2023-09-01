Home   News   Article

More than 150 schools built from aearated concrete forced to shut – but none identified in Lincolnshire

By Duncan Browne
Published: 10:39, 01 September 2023

Thousands of pupils across the country could begin the new school year taking online classes after the Government ordered the instant closure of more than 150 schools until safety work is completed.

The buildings in question have been built using reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), which is less durable and prone to sudden failure as it ages.

Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed its property team ‘reviewed all local authority-maintained schools and confirmed that there is no RAAC’.

Lincolnshire County Council HQ, Lincoln

It is understood the Department for Education is undertaking its own surveys and a review of academies to ensure there is no RAAC in those either.

None have been identified to date.

