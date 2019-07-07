Extra trees look set to be planted in Stamford and other centres.

South Kesteven District Council is devising policies on trees, which if adopted will see it work with the Grantham-based Woodland Trust.

Deputy leader Coun Kelham Cooke says the council already works with the trust and he wants to see more trees in district town centres.

Coun Dr Peter Moseley with a copy of the Woodland Trust's 'Tree Charter' (13225417)

The move follows Deepings Independent councillor Ashley Baxter calling on SKDC to adopt the trust’s ‘Tree Charter,’ which would see SKDC work with it and others to help protect woodlands and promote tree-planting.

Coun Baxter told last week’s meeting of the full council the move would have wider mental health benefits for residents and would “protect fauna, flora and all our furry friends that frolic in the forest.”

Ruling Conservatives defeated his motion but said councillors would consider tree-related matters in September.

Cabinet member for commercial and operations, Dr Peter Moseley, said he “loved trees” and they “deserve a much bigger discussion.”

He said the council needed more information to help it develop such a strategy, such as costs or implications on when trees might need to be felled.

Deputy leader Coun Kelham Cooke said SKDC already has a strong relationship with the Woodland Trust.

“I want us to get a full understanding of this (charter). There’s no reason why we should not support this but I want to deliver the Charter for Trees to the best ability of the council.”

After the meeting, Coun Moseley confirmed he “could not be more for” the charter, but he wanted it to go before a scrutiny committee for SKDC to understand its implications before being presented to full council for adoption. He added: “officers have been working on it for a couple of months.”