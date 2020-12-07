A driving safety expert has called for continual training to help motorists stay safe - as new figures show that fast rural roads such as those in South Lincolnshire pose the biggest danger.

In the constituency of Grantham and Stamford, 58 people were killed or seriously injured on the roads last year, with 33 of those on rural roads, Department for Transport figures show.

The recently published ‘Reported Road Casualties Great Britain: 2019 report’ found rural roads across the country continue to be the most deadly. They account for 57 per cent of fatalities but only 43 per cent of traffic.