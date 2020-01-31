More Hotpoint and Indesit washing machines have been recalled due to a fire risk.

Models WMFG 741 G UK, WMAQG 741 P UK and WMAQC 641 P UK have been added to the list of washing machines that are at risk of catching fire due to a fault with the door locking mechanism.

Call 0800 316 1442 or visit washingmachinerecall.whirlpool.co.uk for more information.

