More Hotpoint and Indesit washing machines recalled due to fire risk

By Matthew Brown
-
Published: 09:26, 31 January 2020
 | Updated: 09:28, 31 January 2020

More Hotpoint and Indesit washing machines have been recalled due to a fire risk.

Models WMFG 741 G UK, WMAQG 741 P UK and WMAQC 641 P UK have been added to the list of washing machines that are at risk of catching fire due to a fault with the door locking mechanism.

Call 0800 316 1442 or visit washingmachinerecall.whirlpool.co.uk for more information.

Washing machine

