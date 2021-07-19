Youth employment in the district has seen a significant increase on last year's figures.

In South Kesteven, more young people are in work than last quarter, and 23 per cent more have a job than this time last year.

As of July, there are 662 18 to 24 year olds on the alternative claimant count for Universal Credit, 193 less than there were 12 months ago. A decrease of 23 per cent.

The Job Centre in St John's Street, Stamford

At the beginning of this year, there were 790 alternative claimants in the 18 to 24 group, suggesting that 128 more young people are in work than there were in January.

There has also been a drop of 23 per cent in all alternative claimants across South Kesteven, with 1,061 more people in work than this time last year.

However, the overall number of Universal Credit claimants in the district has risen slightly by 31 cases, around 0.3 per cent.

According to the Government Find A Job website, there are 86 jobs available in Stamford, 52 in Bourne and 23 in Market Deeping.

In Rutland there has been a drop in 19 per cent in all alternative claimants, with 659 more people in work than July 2020.

A total of 104 jobs are listed on the Government Find A Job website for Rutland.

Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP said: “In the past year we have supported over 14.5 million people across the country through our Plan for Jobs including through the Kickstart Scheme.

"We know that it’s not been possible to save every job, but we have protected as many as we can, whilst helping new jobseekers through our DWP programmes to secure work.

“There is still work to do as today’s figures show, but importantly we’re on the right track and pushing for recovery – with a sustained rise in the number of people on payrolls, including 135,000 more young people in work this month, and another rise in vacancies on offer as we continue on our roadmap."