A fundraising car boot sale at Morrison’s car park in Stamford drew in plenty of support on Easter Sunday, helping to raise money for the CLIC Sargent children's cancer charity.

Along with an Easter egg tombola on Good Friday, the car boot sale secured nearly £500 which will go towards Billy's House, a house in Nottingham where the families of children being treated for cancer at Queen's Medical Centre can stay.

Jason Hardstaff, Community Champion at Morrisons, helped to organise the events and said: "We're really pleased with how they went over the two days. The money people raised will go directly towards the Billy's House part of the charity CLIC Sargent."

Photographed with some of the items on sale for charity are David West, Sue West, Claire Ralph, Lisa Clements and Jason Hardstaff.

Harley's House at Rutland Water offers holiday accommodation for families of children with cancer.

Further information on fundraising at Morrisons can be viewed at the Facebook page 'Morrisons Stamford - Raise A Smile'.