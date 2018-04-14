Morton group celebrates five years of helping people at the worst time

A group that has been helping people come to terms with bereavement has marked its fifth anniversary.

Janet Morton set up the White Heather group five years ago to offer support for people who had recently been bereaved, including carers or people who were lonely, to offer much-needed support. Janet had suffered a bereavement herself.

The group began with eight to 10 members and when Janet was suffering with ill health, friend and member Daphne Cox stepped into help.

The group has been such a success that it has supported 31 people over the years from not just the village of Morton but as far afield as Ryhall, Langtoft and Rippingale.

It currently has 21 members actively attending the group which meets fortnightly at Morton New Day Baptist Church on Tuesdays from 2pm to 4pm.

The group recently marked its fifth anniversary with a meal at the Hare and Hounds in Haconby.

Daphne said she believes the group has been such a success because it offers support to people at the most difficult time of their lives - from people who have been in the same situation.

She said: “Unless you’ve been bereaved yourself, you can only sympathise - you can’t empathise like we can.

“It’s such a good support network and it’s nice to know that we’re there to help people.”

There is no joining fee or fundraising events - just a £1 donation per meeting to cover the costs and refreshments, where there’s usually a tasty piece of homemade cake to tuck into. Each meeting there is a different activity that everyone can take part in such as a quiz, card making, poem reading and games, and birthdays are also marked. There are also meals out.

Daphne added: “We are a really happy friendly group that has gelled together and we have lots of laughs.”

The next meeting is on April 24 and anyone is welcome.