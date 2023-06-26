A hand-crafted mosaic depicting a town market place and church has been unveiled.

The artwork was commissioned to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Uppingham in Bloom.

It was designed by Peterborough artist Muni Arsalani and put together by volunteers from the town under her watchful eye.

A mosaic was created to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Uppingham in Bloom. Photo: Clarke PR & Media

Uppingham mayor Liz Clare unveiled the mosaic at Baines Corner on Saturday, seven months after the project began. She said: “Having been part of the creative team, I know how much work was involved in making this amazing artwork.”

Uppingham in Bloom volunteer Sue Streeter added: “We wanted to start this several years ago, but covid changed that plan. I’m so pleased it’s now here in time for the summer and invite everyone to come and look at it.”

The stone base was donated by Finnemore Stonemasons while gardeners from Uppingham School helped move it into place.

Uppinham in Bloom works to brighten up the town's street scene in preparation for the East Midlands in Bloom competition. Judging for this year’s competition will take place next month.