Family and friends have shared memories of an inseparable mum and son who died in a car accident.

Vivien and Milan Radocz died on Saturday evening after their car was found submerged in a pond near RAF Wittering.

Milan was rescued by firefighters and taken to hospital for treatment but later died. His mum died at the scene.

Vivien Radocz, 28, and Milan Radocz, 8, of Churchill Road, Stamford, died when their car went into a pond in Cambridgeshire

Her partner, Zsolt Puter, had been planning to propose this weekend.

Vivien’s mum Tunde Radoczne and her partner Sandor Burai are being supported by Stamford’s Hungarian community, who have set up an appeal to raise money for their funerals.

Sandor said: “Since Milan was born, he was Vivien’s life.

“Everything was about him and she worked so hard to give him as much as she could.

“He also loved his grandmother and they had such a close relationship. They would meet or talk on the phone everyday, and when we had been on holiday he was always excited to see what we had brought home for him.

“Even the smallest thing would make him happy because it was from her.”

Vivien moved to the UK from Hungary seven years ago.

She lived in Churchill Road, Stamford, and worked at McDonald’s for the past six years, turning down promotion because she would have had less time with her son.

Eight-year-old Milan attended St George’s School and was due to start Year 4 this week.

Executive headteacher Fiona Griffiths said: “The St George’s School community was shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic deaths of Milan and his mum, Vivien.

“Milan loved spending time with his classmates, who will miss him dearly. Milan had a winning smile, was full of fun, with a great sense of humour and a kind heart.

“He enjoyed being outside and spending time in forest school, developing his passion in wildlife club where he would care for the minibeasts, building them homes and taking care of their needs.

“This was the Milan we all knew and loved and he will continue to have a special place in our hearts.

“His classmates have been drawing and writing about the things he loved and, in the coming weeks, the whole school will join to celebrate his life.

“Members of our church community have been in school to support the children and staff during this difficult time and will continue to do so into the future.

“Although the next few weeks may be sad for many of us, we will continue to work together to help each other.”

Outside school, Milan loved his Playstation and had spent much of the summer playing in a paddling pool with his friends.

He also spent time with his grandparents, baking with Tunde and going out on his bike with Sandor running alongside him.

Milan was particularly proud when they managed to complete a 10km route.

Sandor said: “He was so full of life and had a really big heart.

“He once promised that he would buy us a new car when he was bigger.”

Vivien, 28, also had many friends who described her as “beautiful, kind and the first to help anyone”.

On Saturday morning Vivien had spoken to a friend on the phone and said she was taking Milan to the cinema in Corby but no

one else heard from her that day.

Police were called to the scene of the accident in Old Oundle Road at 6.20pm but are unsure how long the car had been in the water.

Police visited Tunde and Sandor at their home in Edward Road that evening to break the devastating news.

Sandor said: “We still can’t believe it. Every time we pass her house we check to see if her car is there.”

A JustGiving page for the funerals raised more than £2,000 within 12 hours of being set up.

Friends said: “Vivien and Milan were cruelly taken from this world far too soon. Their tragic deaths have shattered our community and we would like to do what little we can to help.

“While the money won’t take away the family’s heartbreak, we hope to help make this sad time a little easier.”

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/

friends-from-stamford-1

Cambridgeshire Police is continuing to investigate the accident and have asked witnesses to contact them on 101 quoting incident 414 of

September 3.