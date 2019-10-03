Stamford mother speaks out over measles jabs for school pupils in Lincolnshire and Rutland
Published: 17:00, 03 October 2019
A woman whose daughter suffered learning difficulties as a result of contracting measles as a baby has warned parents to get their children immunised.
This week health secretary Matt Hancock said there was a strong argument for pupils to receive certain vaccinations before they go to school, one of which is the MMR vaccine.
Sheila Blankley, 84, who lives in Stamford, said contracting measles, especially as a child, can have awful consequences.