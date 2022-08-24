A classic car show is taking place in the centre of Stamford on Sunday (August 28).

Held on Stamford Meadows, between Bath Row and Cattle Market, the event features more than 500 vehicles.

Exhibitors at the show have the opportunity to start their day with a rally through Stamford and the surrounding countryside, before arriving at Stamford Meadows and taking up their positions in the centre of the show ready for the judging and awards ceremony.

Alison and Kevin Marshall by their 1958 Fairlane Skylander with interceptor engine and fully retractable hardtop. Photo: Alan Walters

The Stamford Round Table event will be open to the public from 10am to 5pm.

There will be a children’s treasure hunt with sweets and medals, and a bar for the grown ups. A Lancaster Bomber flypast will take place at 3.45pm, there will be a fire engine, children’s rides, games, food and other refreshments.

Stamford Round Table raises money for charitable projects in the community. In previous years it has bought a child a special wheelchair, and contributed towards a defibrillator for Burghley Cricket Club, and Christmas food parcels.