A motorist left two men with life-changing injuries after her severely worn tyres caused her to lose control.

Sophie Glindon, 32, of Broadgate Lane, Deeping St James, was leaving the A1 northbound at the Carpenter’s Lodge slip road, heading into Stamford, on December 30, 2021, when she lost control of her Peugeot 206.

The car ploughed into two pedestrians on the pavement who were out running.

Police have issued a warning about carrying out tyre inspection PHOTO: STOCK

The two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries, including multiple broken bones, severed blood vessels and nerve damage.

Glindon’s vehicle was found to have two severely worn front tyres, one with 0.45mm tread depth and the other 0.65mm, below the legal minimum of 1.6mm.

Glindon pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and today (August 11) was sentenced to 12 months in prison suspended for two years at Cambridge Crown Court.

She was also handed a two year disqualification with a requirement for an extended retest at the conclusion.

PC Doug McColm said: “These tyres were so low on tread the cords were exposed, and this is without doubt what caused the collision.

“The vehicle had a valid MOT certificate, and it just goes to show you can’t rely on that certificate all year round. Ideally, tyre inspections should be carried out every two to four weeks, depending on how much you drive, and not be allowed to get close to the legal limit.

“Glindon has shown remorse throughout and admitted to not checking the vehicle, as she didn’t often drive it. It’s a reminder to everyone that when you are the driver, you are responsible.”