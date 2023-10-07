Motorists are being advised of temporary road closures this month between two towns.

The two closures will take place on the A6003 between Oakham and Corby.

The A6003 through Preston village will be closed next Tuesday and Wednesday (October 10 and 11) for work to install new signs and road markings, weather permitting.

Roadworks are planned for the A6003

Traffic travelling from Uppingham to Oakham will be diverted via the A47, A43, A1 and A606, but buses will be allowed through the village to minimise disruption.

London Road in Uppingham will then close from Monday to Friday, October 23 to 27 for repairs to a pedestrian barrier near Uppingham Community College.

The diversion route for traffic heading from Oakham to Corby will be via the A47, A43 and A427. Diversions must follow roads that have the same classification as those closed to stop lorries and other traffic using unsuitable routes.

While the London Road section of the A6003 in Uppingham is closed, the R1 bus will be diverted from North Street East, via Seaton Road to Lyddington.

Anyone wishing to use this service who would normally catch the bus between North Street East and Lyddington will need to use the designated bus stop on North Street East.

For the return journey, from Corby to Melton Mowbray, the bus will follow the reverse route and collect passengers for all stops from Uppingham to Melton on the opposite side of the road on North Street East (Co-op side). Bus drivers will look out for anyone waiting at the usual bus stop.

Rutland County Council and its contractors aim to complete the works as quickly as possible and the council apologises in advance for any inconvenience.