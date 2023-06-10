A university student is fighting for people across the world to have their basic needs catered for.

Julia Eglin will attempt to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in support of the Dig Deep charity, which works to provide clean water, safe toilets and hygiene products to a Kenyan community.

At 5,895 metres above sea level, Kilimanjaro is the highest single free standing mountain in the world.

Julia Eglin will attempt to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of the charity Dig Deep which supports communities in Africa

Julia, from Uffington, said: “I’m looking forward to it, but I know the closer it gets, the more nervous I will be.

“A friend is taking part so I decided to join him - when else will I get the chance? He has attempted it before but didn’t reach the summit, so he’s determined to complete it this time.”

The six-day challenge takes place in August. In preparation Julia has climbed Ben Nevis and will take part in the Three Peaks Challenge next month, climbing Ben Nevis again along with Scafell Pick and Snowdon.

The 22-year-old plays netball for the University of Edinburgh and also goes running and to the gym to keep fit.

She said: “I think acclimatising to the altitude will be the hardest part.”

The group will follow the Machame route which is approximately 37 miles from gate to gate, with an elevation of about 16,000 feet.

Julia hopes to raise £2,950 for the charity’s work in Bomet County in Kenya. The area is home to a million people and the charity estimates that 65 per cent of its population has inadequate access to water, about half lack access to safe toilets and only 37 per cent have a good knowledge of basic hygiene.

Julia, who is studying sustainable development at university, said: “We’re talking about people’s basic needs which are things we often take for granted. The area can’t develop until these basic needs are met.”

She has been sponsored by Cook, based in Stamford High Street, where she works during university holidays and donations can be made online.

Julia is also hosting a quiz night on Sunday (June 11) at 7pm at the Bertie Arms in Uffington. Tickets cost £5 per person and can be booked on 01780 766400.

