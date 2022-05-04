Students at a performing arts school came together to raise funds for Ukraine.

After seeing the tragic events unfold in Ukraine, the Eastern School of Performing Arts (ESPA) in Stamford put together an evening of music and dance to raise funds for those affected by the conflict.

The benefit concert on Tuesday last week (April 26) comprised of the performing arts school's extra curricular groups - ESPA voices, Jazz Company and the Panthers Dance Crew.

Diana Chareviciute performing at the Eastern School of Performing Arts' charity concert (56443735)

Principal at ESPA, Kelly-Ann Gordon, said: "It went really well. We were thrilled with the abundance of people who came to watch."

Since the pandemic, the school has been taking every opportunity to hold performances for live audiences after they all had to be held virtually or behind closed doors for almost two years.

Kelly-Ann said: "It was great for them to be able to perform for people and invite them in to raise funds for a worthy cause.

May Currie performing at the Eastern School of Performing Arts' charity concert

"It really was a wonderful feeling for all of them."

Kelly-Ann alongside her team - Eddie Burton, Louise Durrant and Jess Glendinning - have been planning the evening for six weeks to allow pupils to showcase their performances, which they have been rehearsing for the past term.

However, they recently decided it would be the right opportunity to raise money for a worthy cause, with a number of songs reflective of the crisis.

More than £415 was raised through the benefit concert for the Disasters Emergency Committee to help the Ukraine humanitarian appeal.

The Eastern School of Performing Arts in Stamford

"I think students were thrilled to have raised the funds.

"As young people they can feel quite helpless in how they can support those affected in Ukraine. There's not a huge amount of guidance on how to support such causes," said Kelly-Ann.