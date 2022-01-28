Home   News   Article

Ceremony in Stamford marks Holocaust Memorial Day

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 16:00, 28 January 2022

A moving ceremony highlighted how ‘one day’ can make a big difference in people’s lives.

Taking place in front of the memorial stone in St Michael’s Churchyard off Stamford High Street today (Friday, January 28), the Holocaust Memorial Day service was led by the Rev Andy Fyall on behalf of Churches Together in Stamford.

Stamford Town Council and Peterborough Liberal Jewish Community were also involved in organising the event, which attracted members of the public and representatives of organisations, including the principal of Stamford College, Janet Meenaghan.

