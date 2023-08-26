I have long campaigned to bring fairness back to Government funding to ensure our rural communities get the support they need, writes Rutland MP Alicia Kearns (Con).

My new report with UK Onward is a significant step towards this, calling for the Government to incorporate social mobility into Local Government funding formulas.

Under current funding formulas children growing up in areas of poor social mobility, such as in rural areas like Rutland, are penalised for where they live. Low social mobility areas have worse outcomes for children on free school meals, who often live in poorer or more isolated areas of otherwise more affluent areas.

Changes to the funding formula put forward in my report, would allow for funding to alleviate some of the worst pressures in rural communities, where public services are often stretched and isolated. If the proposed Balanced Funding Model was in place, funding in Rutland would see a change in new money increase of 50 per cent, while Stamford would see a 14 per cent change in new money increase.

I recently met with the Chancellor to discuss my recommendations, and I am pleased that he is looking at how to incorporate this to ensure a fairer deal for our rural communities.

It’s been a positive fortnight for our local healthcare services, as Glenfield Hospital will be receiving £24 million for two new wards this Winter, providing 56 new beds. Our NHS workers have provided us with exceptional service during immensely challenging circumstances over the past two years, and this funding will help to relieve pressures on our local health services as well as cut NHS waiting times.

Unfortunately, the rurality of our communities and roads means that speeding and road traffic accidents are a serious concern. I have launched a new petition calling for Leicestershire County Council to install average speed cameras along the B6047, and I need your support. This dangerous stretch of the ‘Rutland TT’ has seen too many tragic road traffic incidents, so please do add your name on my website, and together we will ensure our voices are heard.

It’s always a joy to get out and about locally, and meet some of the inspirational members of our community who give up so much of their time to improve the lives of others. Inspire2Tri’s founding director Mary Hardwick is no exception, and I recently had the pleasure of meeting the team here to present their National Lottery Community Fund ‘Strength for Life’ Grant cheque. I even had the chance to join in on one of their wonderful exercise classes, which provide such a joyful and welcoming environment for elderly and vulnerable adults to get active together and make use of their brilliant facilities.

Bereavement Help Points in Rutland is another amazing local organisation, providing trained volunteers to listen during regular drop-in sessions for those who are experiencing grief, loss, or bereavement. It was a particularly special day to drop by, to pay tribute to one of the co-founders Glenis, who has truly left her mark on our communities with this amazing institution, which I have no doubt will continue to go from strength to strength. I would like to say an enormous thank you Glenis for helping so many Rutlanders through extremely challenging times.

Rounding off a busy week, I stopped by Barrowden to revisit their Village Hall, after meeting the Barrowden Village Hall Development Group here a year ago to support their Community Ownership Fund bid. After raising their bid with the Government, I was delighted that it was successful, and they were awarded £300,000 in funding – this now makes 4 out of 4 local success stories from this fund!