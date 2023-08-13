Locally, I know many of you are concerned about the train operator’s proposals to close the ticket office at Oakham Railway Station, writes Rutland MP Alicia Kearns (Con).

As the only remaining passenger train station in Rutland, it is wrong that we don’t have a single ticket machine or, under these proposals, a ticket office. I am campaigning to secure a ticket machine for Oakham Railway Station, so if you feel as strongly as I do about this, please sign the petition on my website which I will present to East Midlands Railway. It is vital that those who cannot use contactless or mobile tickets are not excluded from accessing this crucial transport link.

My fight to put a stop to the proposed Mallard Pass Solar Plant continues, and yet more evidence of why the developers, Canadian Solar, should not be allowed to build in Rutland has been reported by Sheffield Hallam University. Their vital research reveals the horrifying extent of Uyghur forced labour in Canadian Solar’s supply chains. I have tabled clauses to the Energy Bill to block companies benefitting from Uyghur forced labour from building nationally significant infrastructure projects in the UK. We can go green without contributing to the enslavement and genocide of the Uyghurs.

I also recently met with the Defra Minister, Trudy Harrison, to raise my concerns about the need for greater protection of best and most versatile (BMV) land from mass solar development. If we are serious about food security, we cannot allow so much BMV land to be lost.

The rurality of our communities means that many of our roads and junctions are inherently dangerous, and I know that traffic issues are of great concern to many of you. In particular, the ‘Rutland TT’ has seen a number of serious road traffic incidents. I've created a petition calling for Leicestershire County Council to install average speed cameras along this route to prevent these tragedies from happening, so please do add your name on my website if you haven’t already.

Out and about in our communities, it was a pleasure to visit St George’s Barracks to see the incredible 1st Military Working Dog Regiment in action. Our Armed Forces are such a credit to our communities, and here in Rutland we have the largest military population in the UK, so this was a valuable opportunity to discuss what more support we can provide for the serving, veterans and their families.

Farming is at the heart of many of our rural communities, however crop diseases such as the virus yellow disease can be devastating for crop yields. I recently met with local sugar beet growers Richard and Charles, along with NFU and British Sugar, to learn more about the amazing work being done to tackle this disease and protect the livelihoods of our local farmers.

Finally, I enjoyed a fascinating visit to Ryhall Substation to learn more about how it connects us to the wider National Grid network. The National Grid do a fantastic job at ensuring the energy we need is transported whenever we need it, and Ryhall acts as an important entry point to allow this to happen across the country.